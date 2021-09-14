Sterling Seacrest Pritchard partners with Operation Hope in effort to create one million Black-owned businesses

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard (SSP), announced in a press release that they are partnering with Operation HOPE’s One Million Black Business Initiative (1MBB).

SSP, a risk management and insurance firm, is headquartered in the Cumberland area of Cobb County.

As a contribution to the 1MBB project SSP will provide “Black-owned businesses access to the risk management tools, educational resources, and advisory support needed to understand the insurance related risks they face and how to navigate them successfully.”

“Partnering with Operation Hope on the 1MBB initiative is a great opportunity for us to serve the community we work and live in, support Atlanta’s underserved Black-owned entrepreneurs and pursue our DE&I goals,” said Dave Mathews, Partner at SSP. “Our partners and associates are excited for the opportunity to assist program participants with their risk challenges and help them navigate what can be a confusing process.”

1MBB launched in February 2021 and is largely funded through Shopify, the world’s second largest e-commerce platform.

“Here at Operation HOPE, we know and understand the complexities of managing and sustaining a successful business,” said Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant. “That’s why we have partnered with organizations like Sterling Seacrest Pritchard to make sure the Black business owners we are serving have access to all of the resources they need to be successful. We are helping to build Black businesses that will last and spark generational change.”

About Operation Hope

Operation Hope was founded by John Hope Bryant in 1992.

According to the mission statement on the company’s website:

Our focus is ﬁnancial dignity and inclusion. We equip young people and adults with the ﬁnancial tools and education to secure a better future—coaching them through their personal aspirations and life’s challenges, and facilitating their journey to ﬁnancial independence. Since 1992, we have been moving America from civil rights to “silver rights” with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved.