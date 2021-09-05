Cobb County announced on its Facebook page that September is Library Card Sign-up Month.

The county posted the following details:

Marley Dias, author, executive producer, and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, is this year’s honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month.

This September, Dias will join the American Library Association and libraries nationwide in promoting the power of a library card.

Free library cards are available to Cobb residents, business and property owners as well as to those who work for Cobb County Government or teach in Cobb.

Those who live outside Cobb may purchase a library card for a small fee.

Find registration requirements at cobbcat.org/librarycard.

Students in Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools have access to free library resources through Library PASS, an agreement between Cobb County Public Library and the school systems.

More information about this program can be found at cobbcat.org/librarypass.

As honorary chair, Dias reminds us that signing up for a library card provides access to technology, multimedia content, and educational programming that transforms lives and strengthens communities.

“A library card is the ticket you need to travel across the globe. It allows you to experience stories that can connect you to diverse and empowering experiences,” said Dias.

Join us this September, and sign up for a library card!

For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library.