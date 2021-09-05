Active Shooter/Terrorism Awareness class for Cobb seniors

Cobb County announced an Active Shooter/Terrorism Awareness class on its Facebook page.

For more information read the announcement reprinted below:

The Senior Wellness Center will hold a free Active Shooter/Terrorism Awareness class 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Registration is required. Bernard King, with the Cobb County Emergency Management Agency, will discuss how to react during an active shooter or terroristic threat situation.

Learn how to recognize suspicious activity that could be the prelude to an attack and ensure that your information gets to the right people at the right time.

Also learn how to protect yourself should you be caught in an active shooter situation.

Register online at myactivecenter.com. The center is located at 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta. Call 770-528-5355 for more information. This event is for those aged 55 and older.