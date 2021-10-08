Acworth honors Navy Day, receives All-America City Hall of Fame Award

By Arielle Robinson

The City of Acworth issued a proclamation that honors United States Navy Day and accepted the National Civic League’s All-America City Hall of Fame Award at its regular meeting Thursday evening.

The city recognizes Navy Day to be on October 13, which is the Navy’s official birthday. The Navy was established 246 years ago, dating back to the American Revolution.

Mayor Tommy Allegood presented the Navy Day proclamation to Steve Hale, a Navy veteran who fought in Vietnam. Hale is also one of the founding members of the American Legion Post 304 in the city, a community volunteer and a real estate agent.

“I studied advanced electronics and computers,” Hale said. “So what they would do is something would go bad on the airplane and they would bring it to my shop and we would test and replace what’s on it and then send it back.”

Hale said that during his time in the Navy, he witnessed a fleet of carriers and spent training time at the Top Gun base in Miramar.

“It made me very patriotic,” Hale said. “My father served in World War II in the Navy, that’s why I chose the Navy. So I love my country and love my city.”

After this proclamation, the city received its All-America City Hall of Fame Award.

About this award, Economic Development Manager Alex Almodovar presented the following:

“We did win the Hall of Fame Award earlier this year and this award is essentially for All-America cities that have taken their inclusive programs to the next level and have built upon it. So it is a very prestigious award, and it was awarded for our equitable and inclusive redevelopment of our Parkside District.”

The city received a plaque honoring its work.

Acworth also won the All-America City Award in 2010.

Arielle Robinson is a student at Kennesaw State University. She is the current president of the university’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and former editor at the KSU Sentinel. She enjoys music, reading poetry and non-fiction books and collecting books and records. She enjoys all kinds of music and reading poetry and non-fiction books.