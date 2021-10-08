Due to computer system outage, Cobb’s waste transfer system accepting cash only this weekend

Cobb County announced that an outage at GFL (Green for Life) has resulted in a requirement that people bringing waste to the facility pay cash.

GFL collects the county’s solid wastes at transfer facilities. Recyclable items are included among the waste GFL deals with.

The county distributed the following announcement this afternoon:

The contractor operating Cobb County’s Waste Transfer Station on County Services Parkway has suffered an IT systems outage, and it is unclear when it will be back online. This has affected the payment system. They will only be able to accept cash at the facility until further notice. People bringing waste to the facility at 1897 County Services Parkway this Saturday will need to pay in cash. Signs are being posted around the facility to notify those hauling in trash. The outage at GFL Environmental does not impact any county systems.