Advance voting for Cobb municipal elections, ED-SPLOST begins this week

absentee ballot drop boxBallot drop at the South Cobb Government Center (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 9, 2021

Advanced voting for the municipal elections and ED-SPLOST (aka ESPLOST or Education Splost) in Cobb County will begin on Tuesday October 12.

Cobb County Elections posted the following schedule and information, reprinted verbatim below, on their website:

  • ue, 10/12/2021 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 PM
  • Wed, 10/13/2021 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 PM
  • Thu, 10/14/2021 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 PM
  • Fri, 10/15/2021 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 PM

Advance Voting for the November 2, 2021 Municipal General Election and ESPLOST Referendum begins Tuesday October 12, 2021.  Any Cobb County registered voter may vote at any of the following locations: 

AREALOCATION
Main Office/MariettaCobb County Elections & Registration Main Office
736 Whitlock Ave. NW
Marietta, GA 30064
AcworthRoberts School Community Center
4681 School St.
Acworth, GA 30101
AustellAustell Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd.
Austell, GA 30106
KennesawBen Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr.
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Powder SpringsRon Anderson Recreation Center Community Room
3820 Macedonia Rd.
Powder Springs, GA 30127
NortheastThe Art Place
3330 Sandy Plains Rd.
Marietta, GA 30127
SoutheastCCSD Brown Professional Learning Center
3265 Brown Rd. SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
  • There is NO VOTING on Sunday October 17th, Sunday October 24th, Saturday October 30th, Sunday October 31st and Monday November 1st.
  • On Election Day, November 2nd, voters MUST go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am – 7pm. 
  • For personalized precinct information, please visit My Voter Page. 
  • For information on voting by mail, visit the Absentee Voting page or call (770) 528-2581.
