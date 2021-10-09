Advance voting for Cobb municipal elections, ED-SPLOST begins this week

Advanced voting for the municipal elections and ED-SPLOST (aka ESPLOST or Education Splost) in Cobb County will begin on Tuesday October 12.

Cobb County Elections posted the following schedule and information, reprinted verbatim below, on their website:

ue, 10/12/2021 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 PM

Wed, 10/13/2021 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 PM

Thu, 10/14/2021 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 PM

Fri, 10/15/2021 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 PM

Advance Voting for the November 2, 2021 Municipal General Election and ESPLOST Referendum begins Tuesday October 12, 2021. Any Cobb County registered voter may vote at any of the following locations:

AREA LOCATION Main Office/Marietta Cobb County Elections & Registration Main Office

736 Whitlock Ave. NW

Marietta, GA 30064 Acworth Roberts School Community Center

4681 School St.

Acworth, GA 30101 Austell Austell Collar Park Community Center

2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd.

Austell, GA 30106 Kennesaw Ben Robertson Community Center

2753 Watts Dr.

Kennesaw, GA 30144 Powder Springs Ron Anderson Recreation Center Community Room

3820 Macedonia Rd.

Powder Springs, GA 30127 Northeast The Art Place

3330 Sandy Plains Rd.

Marietta, GA 30127 Southeast CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

3265 Brown Rd. SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

There is NO VOTING on Sunday October 17th, Sunday October 24th, Saturday October 30th, Sunday October 31st and Monday November 1st.

On Election Day, November 2nd, voters MUST go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am – 7pm.

For personalized precinct information, please visit My Voter Page.

For information on voting by mail, visit the Absentee Voting page or call (770) 528-2581.