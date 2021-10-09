Home Depot to join Walmart’s delivery service

The Home Depot, whose corporate headquarters are in Cobb County, announced in a press release that they will join Walmart’s local delivery service.

The goal is to provide a same-day delivery service for items that will fit in an automobile.

“The Home Depot is continuously working to give customers the most convenient shopping experience in home improvement, and that includes providing a wide range of fast and reliable delivery options,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. “This partnership brings us even closer to our goal of offering same-day or next-day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population.”

“We’re honored to work with The Home Depot in our shared goal of making fast and reliable local delivery available in every community we serve, including rural and suburban areas, where we both have a strong retail presence,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to welcome The Home Depot as Walmart GoLocal’s first retail client and look forward to helping power their local delivery efforts.”

The press release describes the service further:

In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot saw sales on digital platforms increase 86 percent, with more than half of online orders fulfilled through stores. The company moved a record 1.2 billion cubic feet of products through its delivery network and achieved record sales of $132.1 billion. Walmart recently launched Walmart GoLocal to extend the retailer’s expertise in local delivery to businesses of all sizes at competitive pricing. This includes delivery on a range of items, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying delivery timelines, such as express, same-day and next-day delivery. With Walmart GoLocal, businesses can focus on what they do best while leaving delivery speed and efficiency to Walmart.