Hot Topics

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to hold golf tournament in Cobb

TOPICS:
From L to R- Allison Gruehn (Committee Member); April Wright (co-chair), Pam Younker (Community Development Officer for Cobb County for Children's) Chris Godfrey (co-chair)From L to R- Allison Gruehn (Committee Member); April Wright (co-chair), Pam Younker (Community Development Officer for Cobb County for Children's) Chris Godfrey (co-chair)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 5, 2021

The Cobb Community Board of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will host the inaugural Chip In for Children’s Charity Golf Tournament, benefiting Children’s facilities in Cobb County!

The tournament will be held Monday October 18, at 10 a.m. at Bentwater Golf Club in Acworth.

Golfers and non-golfers alike are invited to participate in this upcoming event.

Every dollar raised will go to benefit the children at Children’s Healthcare.

The press release for the event gives the following details:

Golf foursomes are $380 and single players at $95, both which includes breakfast and a boxed lunch, a swag bag with snacks, a raffle, prizes and mulligan add-ons. For a nominal fee, participants can even launch their golf ball via air cannon to get greater distance.

Click here for more information on sponsorships, which start at $100.

Tickets are limited and are available until the event is sold out on the event website.

About Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta

According to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta website:

We are Georgia’s leading pediatric healthcare provider with three hospitals and multiple neighborhood locations. For more than 100 years, our purpose has been the same: making kids better today and healthier tomorrow.

In Cobb County, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has locations in the Town Center area near Kennesaw, in Marietta, and in the Cumberland area near Smyrna.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to hold golf tournament in Cobb"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.