Cobb school district sends out details of elementary school virtual learning lottery

The Cobb County School District emailed the following notice to parents of elementary school students:

Dear Cobb Schools Community,



As Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced during the August Cobb Schools Board of Education meeting, Cobb families will once again have an opportunity to choose the learning environment that best supports the needs of their student(s).



The District is offering students (PK-5th grade) the option to enter a lottery for seats in the Elementary Virtual Program (EVP) starting in January 2022.



Elementary lottery winners will remain enrolled in their current schools but will receive all instruction virtually from a certified EVP teacher starting in January.



Enrolling adults may enter the lottery for full-time online learning between October 6 and October 19, 2021.



Starting on October 6, enrolling adults may enter the online learning lottery through ParentVue. Once logged in to ParentVue, enrolling adults should click Online Learning Lottery in the menu on the left, and then click again at the top of the page. Select your choice for each of your students and click submit. You will receive an email confirmation regarding your lottery entry after the lottery window closes.



Lottery results will be emailed in early November.