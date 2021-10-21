Cobb Police seek public help in identifying victims in public indecency case involving child victim

The Cobb County Courier has a policy of redacting the names of suspects and defendants until a conviction or guilty plea happens, but an exception is made when the police ask the public’s help involving a serious crime.

Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department issued the following public information release:

The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) is seeking to identify additional potential victims in a current Public Indecency case. On October 5, 2021, SVU investigators were called to the Dunkin Donuts at 4311 Bells Ferry Rd in Kennesaw, GA in reference to an adult male who had exposed himself to a juvenile female. Investigators were able to get a positive identification of the suspect and have obtained an arrest warrant for 60-year-old Wallace Terry of Holly Springs, GA. He is not currently in custody. Investigators have uncovered information that there may be additional victims from other locations and are seeking assistance from the public in identifying those victims.