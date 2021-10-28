GDOT to restrict interstate highway lane closures around Truist Park for the World Series

For those of you accustomed to the perpetual road widening and lane closures for road work in Cobb County there is some good news over the course of the World Series games. The Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to restrict road work on the interstate highways near Truist Park for the course of the World Series.

The GDOT issued the following press release this afternoon:

ATLANTA – To ease World Series traffic congestion around Truist Park and Cobb County, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is restricting construction-related lane closures during Braves home games until after 3:00 a.m. going away from the stadium and until after 12:00 a.m. going toward the stadium for the interstate routes listed below:

I-285 from US78/SR8 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 400

I-75 from Moores Mill Road to I-575

As people visit our great state and Truist Park for the 2021 World Series, we anticipate heavy traffic,” said Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock, P.E. “For easier and safer travel we are limiting construction and associated lane closures.”



World Series home games are currently planned for Friday, October 29, Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31.



The department reminds travelers to exercise caution while driving in metro Atlanta, around Truist Park and Cobb County as there will be an influx of pedestrian traffic. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any interstate or state route. For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.