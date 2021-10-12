Probate horror stories and how to avoid them

Many people who have navigated through the probate system for a loved one who died without a will, or with a badly outdated will, can confirm that the process can be as stressful as any horror movie.

It’s important that everyone have a will and that the will is updated periodically so that your loved ones are not left with a waking nightmare when your life is over.

There will be a workshop on that very topic at the Cobb Senior Wellness Center at 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA 30064 on Wednesday, Oct. 13 10:30 am -11:30 am .

Registration is required, and you can get further information by phoning 770-528-5355.

Attendance is limited to 24 people.

According to the announcement on the Cobb Public Services web page:

Nelson Elder Care Law will discuss the importance of having a will, as well as the importance of giving your will a “tune-up” if it’s over ten years old or if you have recently moved to Georgia. Probate horror stories and how to avoid one will also be discussed.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.