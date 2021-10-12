Want a career at Cobb 911? Recruitment event to be held in November

If you’re interested in working as a 911 emergency professional for Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications, there will be an open house to recruit prospective employees on November 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cobb Public Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Dr., Marietta.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions about what the job entails, and about pay and benefits.

There will be computers set up so that if you’re interested in applying after talking it through with staff, you can do it immediately and on the spot.

For a sampling of the jobs available and the pay and compensation for the positions follow this link to the E911 pay and benefits page.

For a description of the training process for the jobs follow this link.

About E911

The Cobb County E911 department describes itself as follows on its web page:

Created in 1987, Cobb County E911 answers about 1,200 emergency phone calls and 1,000 non-emergency phone calls daily, totaling 800,000 phone calls each year.

Cobb County E911 is a 24-hour, toll-free voice for emergency calls for service.

All E911 employees are CPR, Emergency Fire Dispatch (EFD), and Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) certified, enabling them to give life saving instructions until help arrives.

Cobb County E911 dispatches units for the Cobb County Police and Fire Departments, Marietta Police and Fire Departments, and the Sheriff’s Office.

Cobb County E911 subscribes to the AT&T Language line which can translate over 140 languages. It is normally accessed by using three-way calling to a 1-800 number.

All E911 Department personnel are TDD (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf) and TTY (Teletypewriter) certified for the deaf and hearing impaired. By federal law, access to 911 must be provided to the deaf and hearing impaired.

Our department operates three (3) twelve hour shifts.