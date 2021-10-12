Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly to Hold Town Hall Meeting

If you’re a resident of Ward 6 in the City of Marietta you might want to attend a town hall meeting organized by Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly.

It will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Marietta Fire Station 6 located at 850 Sawyer Road, Marietta, GA 30062 at 6:30pm.

According to the announcement for the event, city staff will be on hand, and the meeting will touch on the following topics: Public Safety, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation.

A map of Ward 6 is available by following this link.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Total Housing Units 26,878

Number of Firms 10,501

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Veterans 3,132

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

