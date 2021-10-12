Kennesaw to hold free luncheon for veterans and active military

The City of Kennesaw will hold a complimentary luncheon to honor members of the military and veterans on Thursday, November 11 at Noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive.

Both veterans and active-duty military are invited, and no identification will be required.

A short program will include a few words from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit.

There will be a special ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304. Guests are welcome.

This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club, in association with Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

The lunch will be provided by Copelands, and will include Cajun fried turkey breast, gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, mashed sweet potatoes and pumpkin bread pudding for dessert.

Curbside to-go meals will be available. Register for one at : https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE3NjIwNDY. No registration is required for attendance in person at the Community Center.

For more information, go to www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or phone Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

About the City of Kennesaw

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates:

2019 Population Estimates

34,077

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income

$ 70,930

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent

10.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher

91.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent

12.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value

$ 194,800

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units

13,530

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms

3,908

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income

$ 39,367

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income

$ 31,089

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans

1,661

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription

94.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates