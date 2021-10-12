Kennesaw man charged in connection with body left in dumpster

Multiple charges were lodged against a 52-year-old Kennesaw man in connection with the decomposing body found in a dumpster behind a business on Chastain Meadows Parkway Saturday.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department the man was charged with Concealing a Death, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft by Conversion, and Removing or Affixing a License Plate with Intent to Conceal or Misrepresent.

According to the public information release:

The Atlanta Police Department and The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office have been assisting our investigators in this case. A preliminary identification of the victim has been made, but investigators are working to get a true positive identification as well as notify next of kin prior to releasing the victim’s name. The investigation remains active.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

Previous story

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, homicide investigators are investigating a suspicious death discovered over the weekend on Chastain Meadows Court in Kennesaw.

A decomposing adult male was found in a dumpster behind a business.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office took jurisdiction of the body to determine the cause of death.

The death is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit investigators at 770-499-3987 or email them at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

