Brian Snitker to speak at Cobb Chamber luncheon

Braves Manager Brian Snitker will be the special guest at the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday luncheon.

The luncheon will take place on November 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339 (in the Cumberland area of Cobb County).

The press release for the event gave the following brief bio of Snitker:

Snitker has been in the Braves organization in different roles since joining the minor league as a player in 1977 and became the manager in 2016. Named the 2018 National League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, he became the sixth Braves manager to take the team to the postseason by his second full season. At the luncheon, Snitker will sit down to discuss his personal and professional journey.

The program will also include a celebration of the county’s top educators with a presentation of a one-year car lease from Voyles Automotive Group to the Cobb County and Marietta City School’s District Teachers of the Year: Beth Foster of Osborne High School and Laura Floryance of Sawyer Road Elementary School.

According to the press release:

Registration is now open through November 3 for the November Marquee Monday. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Attendees may register for the event at https://bit.ly/3BAuXRP. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 11:45 a.m. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.