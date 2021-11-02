Cobb Weather: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. then mostly sunny

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have patchy fog in Cobb County until around 9 a.m., but otherwise mostly sunny skies.

The high is expected to be around 64, with northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts of up to 15 mph.

There are no hazardous weather alerts.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.