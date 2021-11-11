Girls, Inc. to hold College Fair Saturday, November 13

Marietta-based Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta has extended an invitation to parents and their daughters to a free College Fair event on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Therrell High School.

The event is open to all girls from the 6th to the 12th grades, and Girls, Inc. encourages parents or caregivers to attend too.

Six different colleges and universities will have representatives at the fair, and there will be workshops of financial aid, admissions, scholarships, college life, and public speaking.

“Many of our girls have never visited a college campus, so we wanted to bring college right to them,” Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta CEO Tiffany Collie-Bailey said. “It’s so important to expose our girls and their parents to new opportunities, like engaging with our collegiate partners. They’ll be able to make real connections as they envision their own bright futures.”

The press release for the event gives the following additional information about the College Fair:

The College Fair is part of Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta’s G.L.O.W. (Girls Leading Our World) program. The free weekend program aims to develop positive self-esteem, enhance academic growth and independence, and encourage girls to support each other. Through themed workshops – like the College Fair – with prominent guest speakers and local professionals, girls have the opportunity to explore important topics like feminine care, mental health, college readiness, and philanthropy. Participants are also exposed to educational field trips. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Girls and their parents can each register here on Eventbrite. Therrell High School is located at 3099 Panther Trail SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311.

About Girls, Inc.

The national organization that later became Girls, Inc., the National Girls Clubs, was founded in 1864 to serve girls and young women who were experiencing upheaval brought on by the Civil War.

Girls Clubs, Inc. of Greater Atlanta was founded in 1974 after a nine-year-old Cobb County girl, Debbie Randall, was found raped and murdered.

Irma Glover and Joyce Dunaway Parker decided that the abduction was in part due to the lack of a safe after-school environment for girls.

They approached the Marietta City Council and the Cobb County Commission to get land to create the Cobb-Marietta Girls Club, which later became Girls, Inc. of Greater Atlanta.