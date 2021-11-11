CROFT announces hire of Karley Welch in its Interior Design Studio

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates sent the following press release announcing the hire of Karley Welch in its Interior Design Studio:
KENNESAW, GA — October 25, 2021 — CROFT has announced the hiring of Karley Welch as the newest designer in its Interiors Design Studio.
Welch is a native of Cumming, Georgia and a recent graduate of the University of Georgia where she earned a degree in Interior Design with an emphasis in architecture. As a student at the University of Georgia, Welch worked as an intern for Engineering Industries International where she worked on an architecture project for a Maternity Surgery Center in Nkhoma, Malawi in southeast Africa. She also gained valuable experience through her senior project with Women’s Safe House and Retreat Center. With the organization, she produced conceptual designs for its new community center.
In her new role, Welch will be in charge of interior finishes for all projects at CROFT.
A previous head of philanthropy for her sorority, Welch is passionate about volunteering and fundraising. Welch was a summer intern at Clarkston Refugee Camp. She volunteers at Surviving Assault Standing Strong (SASS) in her free time.
Welch also enjoys hiking, cycling and running.
About CROFT & Associates
CROFT & Associates is a Kennesaw-based architecture, design, and engineering firm.
The company’s promotional materials describe the company as follows:
CROFT, founded in 2004, is a full-service architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia with a second office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CROFT completes over 100 projects each year for clients nationwide in more than 40 states and provides in-house design services that include: architecture; interior design; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering; construction administration; and program management. Our architects and engineers are experienced in leading complex design projects with construction on budgets of more than $115 million. CROFT’s portfolio includes repeat work for clients including Cobb County Government, Cobb County School District (CCSD), Cobb County Parks & Recreation, National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Gwinnett County Government. CROFT is a privately-owned organization with a strong history of philanthropy. www.croftae.com
