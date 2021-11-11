CROFT announces hire of Karley Welch in its Interior Design Studio

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates sent the following press release announcing the hire of Karley Welch in its Interior Design Studio:

KENNESAW, GA — October 25, 2021 — CROFT has announced the hiring of Karley Welch as the newest designer in its Interiors Design Studio.

Welch is a native of Cumming, Georgia and a recent graduate of the University of Georgia where she earned a degree in Interior Design with an emphasis in architecture. As a student at the University of Georgia, Welch worked as an intern for Engineering Industries International where she worked on an architecture project for a Maternity Surgery Center in Nkhoma, Malawi in southeast Africa. She also gained valuable experience through her senior project with Women’s Safe House and Retreat Center. With the organization, she produced conceptual designs for its new community center.

In her new role, Welch will be in charge of interior finishes for all projects at CROFT.

A previous head of philanthropy for her sorority, Welch is passionate about volunteering and fundraising. Welch was a summer intern at Clarkston Refugee Camp. She volunteers at Surviving Assault Standing Strong (SASS) in her free time.

Welch also enjoys hiking, cycling and running.