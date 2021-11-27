Groundbreaking for the new Cobb County Police Precinct 6 rescheduled for December 13

Cobb County sent out the following notice this afternoon:

The groundbreaking for a new Cobb County Police Precinct in District 3 will now take place on Monday, December 13 at 2 p.m.



The Cobb PD Precinct 6 project is part of the 2016 SPLOST project list.



The precinct will be located near the Mountain View Aquatic Center on Sandy Plains Road.



The groundbreaking will take place on the site of the new precinct at 2640 Gordy Parkway NE, Marietta.

The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for December 1.

Precinct 6 will be the first precinct to be located within Cobb County BOC District 3. Policing in the district is currently done by precincts 1 and 4.

The project was approved by the Board of Commissioners on November 9, and will be managed by Batson-Cook.