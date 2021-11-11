Hot Topics

Kennesaw invites residents, businesses to decorate a tree for their Holiday Extravaganza

detail of Christmas tree with decorations

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 11, 2021

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following notice about a fun holiday event in Depot Park:

Kennesaw, GA (November 10, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, families, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools, local sports teams, athletic clubs, etc. to decorate a holiday tree to display in Depot Park for the inaugural “Holiday Extravaganza.” Help decorate Depot Park for the holiday season! Participation in this event is free.

Trees will be on display at Depot Park December 1-26.

The application & information packets can be found on the City’s website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/holidayextravaganza.

About the City of Kennesaw

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates:

2019 Population Estimates 34,077

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 70,930

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 194,800

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 13,530

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 3,908

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 39,367

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 31,089

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,661

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

