Kennesaw invites residents, businesses to decorate a tree for their Holiday Extravaganza

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following notice about a fun holiday event in Depot Park:
Kennesaw, GA (November 10, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, families, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools, local sports teams, athletic clubs, etc. to decorate a holiday tree to display in Depot Park for the inaugural “Holiday Extravaganza.” Help decorate Depot Park for the holiday season! Participation in this event is free.
Trees will be on display at Depot Park December 1-26.
The application & information packets can be found on the City’s website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/holidayextravaganza.
About the City of Kennesaw
The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates:
2019 Population Estimates 34,077
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 70,930
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 194,800
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 13,530
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 3,908
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 39,367
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 31,089
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 1,661
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "Kennesaw invites residents, businesses to decorate a tree for their Holiday Extravaganza"