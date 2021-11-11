Kennesaw invites residents, businesses to decorate a tree for their Holiday Extravaganza

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following notice about a fun holiday event in Depot Park:

Kennesaw, GA (November 10, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, families, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools, local sports teams, athletic clubs, etc. to decorate a holiday tree to display in Depot Park for the inaugural “Holiday Extravaganza.” Help decorate Depot Park for the holiday season! Participation in this event is free.

Trees will be on display at Depot Park December 1-26.

The application & information packets can be found on the City’s website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/holidayextravaganza.