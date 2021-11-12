Cobb weather November 12: Sunny, high near 66, NW wind at 5 mph, possible hazardous frost Saturday

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it should be sunny today in Cobb County, with a high temperature of around 66, and northwest wind at 5 mph.

The NWS issued a Hazard Outlook for north and central Georgia, including Cobb County, that a cold air mass is heading our way that might bring frost or freezing each morning starting Saturday.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.Tuesday NightClear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

ThursdayA 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.