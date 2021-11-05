Christmas tree lighting on Marietta Square Dec 2

The City of Marietta will host its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 2, along with a visit by Santa.
The festivities start at 4 p.m., featuring choral performances by students from local schools.
Santa will appear on the scene on a City of Marietta fire truck. The lighting of the tree will be at 6 p.m.
The announcement on the Marietta website lists the following schedule:
Schedule of Events:
Local Choir Performances – 4 to 8 p.m.
- -FUMC Preschool Choir
- The Walker School
- Joyful Noise Band and Theatre Choir
- Marietta First Baptist
- Sawyer Rd Singing Starfish
- Hickory Hills Elementary Chorus
- The Keheley Comets
- Park Street Performing Panthers
- West Side Singing Stingers
- A.L. Burrus Chorus
- Dunleith Dolphin Chorus
Santa Letter Writing Stations – 4 to 6 p.m.
Festival of Trees Awards Ceremony – 5:15 p.m.
Santa’s Arrival/ Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6 p.m.
Mystery Photo Opportunity – 5 to 8 p.m.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
