Christmas tree lighting on Marietta Square Dec 2

A row of narrow storefronts along Marietta Square, directly across from Glover ParkRestaurants and shops along Marietta Square (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 5, 2021

The City of Marietta will host its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 2, along with a visit by Santa.

The festivities start at 4 p.m., featuring choral performances by students from local schools.

Santa will appear on the scene on a City of Marietta fire truck. The lighting of the tree will be at 6 p.m.

The announcement on the Marietta website lists the following schedule:

Schedule of Events:

Local Choir Performances – 4 to 8 p.m.

  • -FUMC Preschool Choir
  • The Walker School
  • Joyful Noise Band and Theatre Choir
  • Marietta First Baptist 
  • Sawyer Rd Singing Starfish
  • Hickory Hills Elementary Chorus
  • The Keheley Comets
  • Park Street Performing Panthers
  • West Side Singing Stingers
  • A.L. Burrus Chorus
  • Dunleith Dolphin Chorus 

Santa Letter Writing Stations – 4 to 6 p.m.

Festival of Trees Awards Ceremony – 5:15 p.m.

Santa’s Arrival/ Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6 p.m.

Mystery Photo Opportunity – 5 to 8 p.m.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

