Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteer tree planters

Marietta Tree Keepers is looking for volunteers to help plant trees in the City of Marietta.

Volunteers of all ages are invited.

The group will gather at the City of Marietta Maintenance Building (near Lewis Park) on Saturday, November 13 at 9 a.m. The building is located at 434 Sessions Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website, “This planting will be a scavenger hunt where the volunteers will be given clues to find the trees that they will plant. Tools and refreshments provided. Dress for outdoor weather.”

The announcement gives the following further details:

Please join us as we plant trees to reforest our community. Grab a friend or a family member and donate your Saturday morning to help Marietta Tree Keepers put more trees in the ground. Dress for the weather. Tools and gloves included. Donuts, hot chocolate and hot coffee provided. In case of bad weather please call 770-424-4664 for weather updates and rain date. Large groups please contact us with your number of volunteers that will be in attendance. Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has over 100 members and has planted over 5,500 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways, parks and schools. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK’s website at www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers. For more information, please call 770.424.4664.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Total Housing Units 26,878

Number of Firms 10,501

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Veterans 3,132

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

