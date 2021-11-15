Hot Topics

Marietta to hold a meeting for Community Development Block Grant applicants

TOPICS:
photo of Marietta City HallMarietta City Hall -- photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 15, 2021

The City of Marietta posted the following notice announcing a meeting for nonprofits interested in applying for a grant from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds for 2022:

MARIETTA – The City of Marietta will hold an application meeting for the opening of the CDBG Public Services application for program year 2022 (July 1, 2022- June 30, 2023), on Wednesday, December 1st at 10:30 AM. The meeting will be held via WebEx. All attendees must email Kelsey Thompson-White with their name and organization to register and receive a meeting invitation link. Applications will be accepted from December 1, 2021 through January 28th, 2022. Applications should be submitted to the Community Development Office no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, January 28th. The application will be available at https://www.mariettaga.gov/472/Forms on December 1st.  

ATTENDANCE BY SOMEONE IN THE ORGANIZATION IS REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR FUNDING.

The City of Marietta supports Equal Opportunity and Fair Housing, and does not discriminate in any of its programs on the basis of race, color, creed, ethnicity, sex, familial status, age, religion or disability. 

Please direct all comments/inquiries to Kelsey Thompson-White, 268 Lawrence St., Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060; Telephone: 770-794-5437 or Email: kthompson@mariettaga.gov

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Marietta to hold a meeting for Community Development Block Grant applicants"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.