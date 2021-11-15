Marietta to hold a meeting for Community Development Block Grant applicants

The City of Marietta posted the following notice announcing a meeting for nonprofits interested in applying for a grant from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds for 2022:

MARIETTA – The City of Marietta will hold an application meeting for the opening of the CDBG Public Services application for program year 2022 (July 1, 2022- June 30, 2023), on Wednesday, December 1st at 10:30 AM. The meeting will be held via WebEx. All attendees must email Kelsey Thompson-White with their name and organization to register and receive a meeting invitation link. Applications will be accepted from December 1, 2021 through January 28th, 2022. Applications should be submitted to the Community Development Office no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, January 28th. The application will be available at https://www.mariettaga.gov/472/Forms on December 1st.

ATTENDANCE BY SOMEONE IN THE ORGANIZATION IS REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR FUNDING.

The City of Marietta supports Equal Opportunity and Fair Housing, and does not discriminate in any of its programs on the basis of race, color, creed, ethnicity, sex, familial status, age, religion or disability.

Please direct all comments/inquiries to Kelsey Thompson-White, 268 Lawrence St., Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060; Telephone: 770-794-5437 or Email: kthompson@mariettaga.gov