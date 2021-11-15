Marietta to hold a meeting for Community Development Block Grant applicants

The City of Marietta posted the following notice announcing a meeting for nonprofits interested in applying for a grant from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds for 2022:
MARIETTA – The City of Marietta will hold an application meeting for the opening of the CDBG Public Services application for program year 2022 (July 1, 2022- June 30, 2023), on Wednesday, December 1st at 10:30 AM. The meeting will be held via WebEx. All attendees must email Kelsey Thompson-White with their name and organization to register and receive a meeting invitation link. Applications will be accepted from December 1, 2021 through January 28th, 2022. Applications should be submitted to the Community Development Office no later than 4:00 P.M. on Friday, January 28th. The application will be available at https://www.mariettaga.gov/472/Forms on December 1st.
ATTENDANCE BY SOMEONE IN THE ORGANIZATION IS REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR FUNDING.
The City of Marietta supports Equal Opportunity and Fair Housing, and does not discriminate in any of its programs on the basis of race, color, creed, ethnicity, sex, familial status, age, religion or disability.
Please direct all comments/inquiries to Kelsey Thompson-White, 268 Lawrence St., Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060; Telephone: 770-794-5437 or Email: kthompson@mariettaga.gov
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
