Cobb weather November 16: Mostly sunny, high near 71

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have a mostly sunny day here in Cobb County, with a high near 71, and winds from the southwest at about 5 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.