Aspiring novelists: A NaNoWriMo Meetup will be held November 9 at East Cobb Library

NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) is a yearly event where writers worldwide try to hammer out the minimum 50,000 word draft of a novel during the month of November.

One of the most fun things about it is the meetups that are held to sit as a group and get moral support from fellow writers.

I participated in the challenge one year, and a group of us met at Rev Coffee Roasters in Smyrna. I fell roughly 1,000 words short of the goal on the deadline (and it would have been a terrible novel without top to bottom rewrite) but it was still a great deal of fun.

The East Cobb Library is hosting a NaNoWriMo meetup on Tuesday, November 9 from 5 – 7 p.m.

“All aspiring novelists are welcome to meet at the East Cobb Library during this two-hour event,” the library’s announcement states. “Build your word count, connect with other writers, access free writing resources, and more!”

More about NaNoWriMo

The website for NaNoWriMo describes the effort as follows:

NaNoWriMo is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides tools, structure, community, and encouragement to help people find their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds — on and off the page. NaNoWriMo believes in the transformational power of creativity. We provide the structure, community, and encouragement to help people find their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds—on and off the page.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

