Judge Harris orders 8 Cobb County voting precincts to remain open past 7 p.m.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann B. Harris ordered that eight voting precincts stay open past 7 p.m. this evening for the Cobb 2021 municipal and Ed-SPLOST elections.

According to a public information release from Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt, “Elections officials say most of the delays were caused by minor technical issues that were quickly corrected. The exception was the McEachern 01 precinct that was briefly evacuated due to a fire alarm in the building.”

The precincts that will remain open are as follows, along with new new closing times:

Bryant 02, Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168, open until 7:30 pm

Dowell 01, Dowell Elementary School, 2121 West Sandtown Road, Marietta, GA 30064, open until 7:25 pm

Marietta 5B, Turner Chapel Cathedral, 492 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060, open until 7:20 pm

Oregon 01, St Thomas Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082, open until 7:18 pm

Oregon 03, Fair Oaks Rec Center, 1465 Brandon Drive, Marietta, GA 30008, open until 7:15 pm

Hightower 01, Shallowford Church, 3662 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30062, open until 7:05 pm

Post Oak 01, Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 4495 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066, open until 7:05 pm

McEachern 01, Relentless Church, 4665 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127, open until 7:10 pm

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., immediately after most of the polls close this evening.



Certification of election results November 8

While the unofficial results of the election will be released sooner, the elections are not certified until the Cobb Board of Elections and Registration holds a meeting to certify the results.

The certification of today’s 2021 municipal and Ed-SPLOST election will take place Monday, November 8 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Office, located at 736 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.