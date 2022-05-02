Advance voting starts today for Cobb’s May 24 primary and nonpartisan general election

Advance voting starts today, Monday, May 2 for the May 24 primary and nonpartisan general elections at 10 locations in Cobb County

For dates, hours and to find a location near you, visit https://bit.ly/37XB3Cf

Cobb County elections has been mailing ballots for the May 24 primary. The deadline to submit an application for a mail-in ballot is May 13.

For more information visit www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting

Runoff for GA House District 45

The RUNOFF ELECTION in the House District 45 election is Tuesday, May 3. Voters who would normally vote at the East Cobb Government Center as their assigned election day poll will be voting at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church on May 3.

Background on the HD-45 special election

Republican Mitchell Kaye and Democrat James Dustin McCormick will face off in the special election runoff to occupy the remainder of Matt Dollar’s term in Georgia state House District 45.

Dollar resigned from the seat in this East Cobb district to take a job with the Technical College System of Georgia.

Dollar’s term would have ended at the end of this year, so whoever wins the election ultimately will only serve for about seven months.

The general election to decide who will serve HD-45 for the first full term after Dollar’s resignation will take place November 8 of this year.

Upcoming election calendar

The following is the election calendar for the remainder of the year:

Election Deadline to register to vote in the election Date of the election Special Election Runoff – Georgia House District 45 ONLY March 7, 2022 May 3, 2022 General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election April 25, 2022 May 24, 2022 General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election Runoff April 25, 2022 June 21, 2022 General Primary Election Runoff for Federal Races May 23, 2022 June 21, 2022 General Election/Special Election October 11, 2022 ** November 8, 2022 General Election/Special Election Runoff October 11, 2022 December 6, 2022 General Election Runoff for Federal Races November 7, 2022 December 6, 2022