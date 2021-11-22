Serious injury collision on Sandtown Road in Marietta leads to arrest

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the Marietta Police Department (MPD) Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday November 21, 2021, at approximately 6:10 AM on Sandtown Road near the intersection of Davis Circle.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The public information release describes the incident as follow:



The initial investigation revealed that twenty-year-old [Name redacted by the Courier] of Marietta was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and was attempting to turn left into the parking lot of 728 Sandtown Road. [Name redacted by the Courier] did not yield to oncoming traffic and his vehicle collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado operated by fifty-three-year-old Jose Galvan-Trejo of Smyrna. After the initial impact, [Name redacted by the Courier] vehicle was pushed backwards into a 2007 Chrysler Sebring operated by fifty-five-year-old Ray Terranova of Smyrna. Galvan-Trejo was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. [Name redacted by the Courier] was arrested on scene and charged with operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol (M) as well as the following offenses:



-Serious Injury by motor vehicle (F)

-Driving on suspended license (M)

-CP (permit) Violations (M)

-Failure to yield turning left (M)

[Name redacted by the Courier] was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.



Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact STEP Officer St. Onge at (770) 794-5352.

