Home Depot announces virtual career day and hundreds of job openings

Cobb County-headquartered international home improvement retail giant The Home Depot will host its first-ever virtual Corporate Career Day on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET.

The corporation is hiring for hundreds of roles, including positions in its Technology, Marketing, and Operations departments, as well as for its Contact Centers.

The event will be an opportunity to network with hiring decision-makers and in virtual booths dedicated to different job areas, where participants can ask questions about the nature of the jobs.

“Participants will join leader discussions on topics like retail technology and coding, creating an interconnected customer experience, product, company culture and more,” the press release for the event states.

The event will give job seekers insight into a broad spectrum of open corporate positions at The Home Depot.

“Every day we focus on making The Home Depot the best place to cultivate a long-lasting career,” said Eric Schelling, vice president of global talent acquisition at The Home Depot. “Our culture is our competitive advantage built by our core values, and this event will introduce job seekers to the ecosystem of career opportunities at The Home Depot.”

The press release gives an overview of the benefits at the company:

The Home Depot offers a wide range of health and personal benefits, including paid parental leave, 401(k) savings plan with company match, tuition reimbursement, discount company stock purchase program and a company performance-based bonus program. Over the last three years, associates have received more than $1 billion in Success Sharing awards.

Participants are encouraged, but not required, to apply to open roles on careers.homedepot.com ahead of the event and join The Home Depot Virtual Corporate Career Day at 1p.m. on Nov. 30.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot was founded in 1978 after co-founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from the Handy Andy home improvement chain in southern California.

The decided to go into business together, and opened three stores in Atlanta.

According to company promotional materials:

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.