12 Days of Christmas Holiday Market continues through December 8 at Mable House Arts Center

Cobb County posted the following information about the Mable House Arts Center 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Market. There will be no Tea Room this year due to COVID:

The 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Market is happening at the Mable House Arts Center! The market will run every day from 10 AM-6 PM December 1st through December 12th. The Friends of the Mable House will also be hosting their annual Silent Auction to raise funds for education and the Historic Mable House Property. Please note this year’s market will have certain restrictions due to Covid19 such as masks will be required to shop, there will be no Tea Room, and there will be limited occupancy throughout the day.

FAQ about the 2021 12 days of Christmas at the Mable House Arts Center:

Is there Tea Room this year?

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, there is NO Tea Room this year.

Is the Silent Auction happening this year?

Yes! The annual Friends of the Mable House Silent Auction will be happening!

Are Masked Required?

Yes. Masks are required for entry into the Holiday Market.

Hand Sanitizer is available throughout the center.

We will only be accepting Credit/Debit card purchases for a touchless system.

Exits will be through the back door.

How many vendors do you have?

We have 22 vendors this year. Product ranges from Pottery to Candles to Quilts and Jewelry.