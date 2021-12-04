Marietta to hold a public meeting for Comprehensive Plan update

The City of Marietta announced on its website that it will hold a public hearing on the city’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update.

The announcement reads as follows:

The City of Marietta will be holding an initial public hearing regarding the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 205 Lawrence Street NE, Marietta, GA 30060. The purpose of this hearing is to brief the community on the process to be used to develop the comprehensive plan, opportunities for public participation in the development of the plan, and to obtain input on the proposed planning process. The City is also launching a survey for the public to take and it is available at the following link – https://publicinput.com/CityofMariettaGA#1 All interested should attend. For questions regarding the public hearing or the comprehensive plan update, please contact Courtney Verdier, Planning and Development Specialist, at (770) 794-5717 or by email at cverdier@mariettaga.gov.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Total Housing Units 26,878

Number of Firms 10,501

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Veterans 3,132

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

