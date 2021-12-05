Dense morning fog alert from National Weather Service for Sun. Dec. 5

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we could see dense fog this morning in Cobb County and much of this morning, and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10 am. Areas of fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

TonightA 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday A slight chance of showers before 10 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

FridayA 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.