Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, June 3, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, June 3, 2024, with a high near 86 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening, with the highest chances along and south of I-20. The potential for severe weather is low, but a few strong storms with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail will be possible.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 3, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 85 96 in 1936 62 in 1967 Min Temperature M 66 76 in 2011 46 in 1956 Avg Temperature M 75.6 85.0 in 2011 59.5 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.14 1.45 in 1892 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1967 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 11 20 in 2011 0 in 1997 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 81.5 84.8 95.7 in 1895 62.3 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 66.0 65.9 74.3 in 2011 50.7 in 1972 Avg Temperature 73.8 75.4 84.5 in 2011 58.2 in 1967 Total Precipitation 0.06 0.40 3.55 in 2001 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2024 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 20 in 1967 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 18 32 59 in 2011 0 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.0 67.0 71.2 in 2017 59.9 in 1924 Avg Min Temperature 49.8 47.2 51.6 in 1880 39.8 in 1940 Avg Temperature 59.4 57.1 61.3 in 2017 50.2 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.04 21.59 39.15 in 1929 10.91 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 424 329 513 in 2019 111 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-02

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-02

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-02

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-02

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”