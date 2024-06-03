Georgia gasoline prices remain the same over the past week

Gasoline prices, on average in Georgia, didn’t change over the past week.

According to the weekly report from AAA, gasoline prices in Georgia over the past week, reaching an average cost of $3.36 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “With the Memorial Day travel weekend now in our rearview mirror, it appears that gas prices are steadfastly continuing their gradual descent. But heads up, June 1st kicked off the Atlantic Hurricane season and it’s going to be a busy one. If a storm hits the Gulf Coast, where lots of oil is produced and refined, we could see a spike in prices.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.41, five cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 6 cents to $3.53 (subject to change overnight). The primary reasons are tepid demand and a lower oil price. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell slightly from 9.31 barrels a day to 9.14 last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 226.8 to 228.8 million barrels. Lower gasoline demand, increasing supply, and falling oil costs could lead to pump price decreases.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”