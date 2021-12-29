CDC: COVID cases in Cobb County up 249.77 percent over past week

The County View for Cobb County on the CDC tracking website for December 29 reports that new cases of COVID-19 in Cobb County rose by 249.77 percent over the past week, but deaths dropped by 57.14 percent.

The CDC tracks COVID cases in seven-day segments.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, rose by 145.35 percent.

There were 6,852 new cases reported over the past 7 days in the county, for a case rate of 901.41 per 100,000 of population, putting the county far above the threshold for high community transmission.

Here are the tables published today for Cobb County:

Cases 6,852 Case Rate per 100k 901.41 % Positivity 25.72% Deaths <10 % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated 44.7% New Hospital Admissions 211 Number for the past 7 days

Cases 249.77% % Positivity 13.79% Deaths -57.14% % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated N/A New Hospital Admissions 145.35% Percent change over the past 7 days

Statewide numbers

Here are the statewide numbers for the 7-day moving average.

Cases 59,116 % Positivity 25 +% Deaths 208 % of Population ≥ 5 Years of Age Fully Vaccinated 54.2% New Hospital Admissions (7-Day Moving Avg) 271.86

Overview of the CDC County View

The CDC describes their Integrated County View as follows:

