CDC: COVID cases in Cobb County up 249.77 percent over past week

The County View for Cobb County on the CDC tracking website for December 29 reports that new cases of COVID-19 in Cobb County rose by 249.77 percent over the past week, but deaths dropped by 57.14 percent.
The CDC tracks COVID cases in seven-day segments.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, rose by 145.35 percent.
There were 6,852 new cases reported over the past 7 days in the county, for a case rate of 901.41 per 100,000 of population, putting the county far above the threshold for high community transmission.
Here are the tables published today for Cobb County:
|Cases
|6,852
|Case Rate per 100k
|901.41
|% Positivity
|25.72%
|Deaths
|<10
|% of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated
|44.7%
|New Hospital Admissions
|211
|Cases
|249.77%
|% Positivity
|13.79%
|Deaths
|-57.14%
|% of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated
|N/A
|New Hospital Admissions
|145.35%
Statewide numbers
Here are the statewide numbers for the 7-day moving average.
|Cases
|59,116
|% Positivity
|25 +%
|Deaths
|208
|% of Population ≥ 5 Years of Age Fully Vaccinated
|54.2%
|New Hospital Admissions (7-Day Moving Avg)
|271.86
Overview of the CDC County View
The CDC describes their Integrated County View as follows:
COVID-19 Integrated County View
Maps, charts, and data provided by CDC, updates daily by 8 pm ET†
This site provides an integrated, county view of key data for monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. It allows for the exploration of standardized data across the country.§ The footnotes describe each data source and the methods used for calculating the metrics. For the most complete and up-to-date data for any particular county or state, visit the relevant health department website. Additional data and features are forthcoming.
