Marietta Parks & Rec to hold inaugural Fancy Pants Dance

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement to their website:

MARIETTA – Registration is now available for Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities’ inaugural Family Fancy Pants Dance on Sunday, February 13th from 2:30-5:00p.m. at Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center located at 545 Kenneth E Marcus Way, Marietta, GA 30060.

In the past, the annual Daddy Daughter Dance has been one of Marietta Parks, Recreation and Facilities’ most popular events, and now we are opening it up to the rest of the Family. The event is open to children ages 5 to 12 years old and their fathers, mothers, or other special person in their life. The afternoon is filled with music, dancing, games and activities. Dress is semi-formal to formal & this year’s theme is, “A Night of Movie Magic” .

Tickets are $30.00 per couple ($5.00 for each additional child; $10.00 for 1 additional adult). What is included with your ticket? Dinner, Dessert, DJ Entertainment, Prizes and Activities. Tickets must be pre-purchased by February 07, 2022 and are limited to the first 100 couples.

For more information or to register, please visit the website.

Marietta’s Parks & Recreation Department – 770-794-5601