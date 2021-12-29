Hot Topics

In a tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests dismantling the U.S., suspension of right to vote for Californians

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 29, 2021

And in the highly accurate and completely nonbiased tin-foil hat news for today, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is slated to represent a portion of southwest Cobb under the proposed redistricting map, suggested in a tweet that the U.S. be dismantled, and that Californians who move to other states be refused the right to vote.

“National Divorce” is a euphemism for the destruction of the United States by secession of certain states or sorting Democratic states and Republican states into separate nations.

