In a tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests dismantling the U.S., suspension of right to vote for Californians

And in the highly accurate and completely nonbiased tin-foil hat news for today, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is slated to represent a portion of southwest Cobb under the proposed redistricting map, suggested in a tweet that the U.S. be dismantled, and that Californians who move to other states be refused the right to vote.

All possible in a National Divorce scenario.

After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida.

Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period. https://t.co/NB2dVj7n2X — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 29, 2021

“National Divorce” is a euphemism for the destruction of the United States by secession of certain states or sorting Democratic states and Republican states into separate nations.