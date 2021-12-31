Marjorie Taylor Greene predicts animosity toward “certain identities of Americans”

Fresh on the heels of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s endorsement of the destruction of the U.S. and of denying voting rights to Californians and New Yorkers who move to other states, she tweeted a cryptic message warning of “seathing hate” [sic] toward “certain identities of Americans.”

She then goes on to say that those “certain identities” will be blamed for “rising interest rates,” “out of control inflation,” and “tightening economy.”

The specific identity of those “certain identities” are never revealed specifically, but they seem to be narrowed down to “Those who stand for freedom.”

Assuming the map passed by the Georgia legislature for our redistricting survives the court cases, we in Cobb County have been gifted with Greene, so in preparation, the Courier will be regularly running selected tweets under the tag “MTG Tweets.”

2. The divisions created will be wedged further to build seathing hate, animosity, and blame on certain identities of Americans for the upcoming rising interest rates, out of control inflation, and tightening economy in ‘22.



Those who stand for freedom will be blamed for it all. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 31, 2021