Marjorie Taylor Greene predicts animosity toward “certain identities of Americans”

sock puppet with tin foil hatSock puppet with tin foil hat

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 31, 2021

Fresh on the heels of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s endorsement of the destruction of the U.S. and of denying voting rights to Californians and New Yorkers who move to other states, she tweeted a cryptic message warning of “seathing hate” [sic] toward “certain identities of Americans.”

She then goes on to say that those “certain identities” will be blamed for “rising interest rates,” “out of control inflation,” and “tightening economy.”

The specific identity of those “certain identities” are never revealed specifically, but they seem to be narrowed down to “Those who stand for freedom.”

Assuming the map passed by the Georgia legislature for our redistricting survives the court cases, we in Cobb County have been gifted with Greene, so in preparation, the Courier will be regularly running selected tweets under the tag “MTG Tweets.”

