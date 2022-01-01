Noted epidemiologist Marjorie Taylor Greene issues long Twitter thread revealing her findings

Joining the ranks of luminaries such as Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Donald Trump, noted epidemiologist Marjorie Taylor Green revealed her findings via Twitter.

Among other astonishing breakthroughs in infectious disease control, she discovered that “Well people are required to covid test to be allowed to work or in hopes they test positive in order to get out of work,” that “Unvaccinated healthy people are a subclass being fired and denied services, even though they have natural immunity & aren’t sick,” and that “Doctors are refusing to treat sick or injured people if they aren’t Covid vaxxed violating their Hippocratic Oath.”

Until she released these shocking innovations it was assumed that people don’t want to test positive for a potentially deadly disease, that there isn’t really a natural immunity for COVID, and that doctors are continuing to treat people, unvaccinated or not. In fact, Wellstar Health System’s latest figures seem to indicate that most people being treated for COVID in their hospitals are unvaccinated.

There are many more remarkable conclusions in this 19-tweet thread. Your entry point into this rabbit-hole is the Tweet embedded below. Just click “Read the full conversation on Twitter” to plunge into Wonderland.

1. It’ 2022.



After 2020, we crossed into a new time dating method.



BC and AC.



Before Covid. After Covid.



We are moving into the third year AC. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 1, 2022