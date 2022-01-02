Cobb weather update: January 2, possibility of isolated brief tornados

The National Weather Service updated its weather forecast for Cobb County this morning, but there is still a hazardous weather outlook, with a possibility of isolated brief tornados.

Here is the outlook issued for Cobb County and much of North Georgia:

.DAY ONE… Today and Tonight… A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across portions of north and central Georgia today. Some of the storms could become strong to severe. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rain, and isolated brief tornadoes. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 9AM Monday for portions of far North Georgia. Rain showers transitioning to snow are possible beginning tonight. Slow down and use caution when driving as roads may be hazardous. . DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN… Monday through Saturday… Snow showers are possible through early Monday morning, especially in areas of high terrain in the north Georgia mountains. Up to two inches of snow are possible and winds could gust as high as 35 mph at elevations above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible elsewhere. Please use caution when driving as roads may become slick. . SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is requested for today across portions of north and central Georgia.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday.Sunny, with a high near 49.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.