Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to consider Florida a separate country

Move over Duchy of Grand Fenwick! The “FREE Republican state of FLA” has been declared.

Using the terminology usually reserved in modern times for sovereign nations, Marjorie Taylor Greene declared the “FREE Republican state of FLA” despite roughly 48 percent of the population voting for Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Using the term “free” to define Florida is a common theme among fringe-right publications and political figures who are criticizing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for taking her holiday season vacation in Florida.

Most of the criticism focuses on Florida’s “freedom” for a lack of COVID-19 preparations and precautions.

According to the New York Times, “In Florida, reports of new cases have increased tenfold over the past two weeks, to more than 30,000 a day. Hospitalizations have also increased, but so far remain well below the levels seen during previous upticks.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s state of New York currently has a higher case rate over the 7-day period at 276 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days, with Florida at 201, but the rate grew much faster in Florida over the past week, at 949 percent growth compared with New York’s 319 percent.

Here’s the tweet from MTG:

Your Twitter meltdown and conceited tweets are absolutely hilarious 😂😂😂



You’re vacationing in the FREE Republican state of FLA while in your home Democrat state of NY they are suffering under mask & vax covid mandates.



Buy her another round of Hypocrite flavored martinis! https://t.co/jdwfFqQqfY — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 31, 2021