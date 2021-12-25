Important community meetings on Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan start in January

A series of important public meetings for the Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan will begin in January. The document is key in the county’s land use and zoning decisions.
The county’s FAQ on the Comprehensive Plan and the proposed Uniform Development Plan describes the Comprehensive Plan as follows:
The County’s Code and Development Standards are just one piece of the planning and development equation. Another key component is the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is the long-range policy document that shapes the current and future development of the County for a twenty-year planning period. As required by the State of Georgia, the Comprehensive Plan is updated every 5 years and includes a Future Land Use Map that provides the basis for what type of development is best suited in each area of the County.
The Comprehensive Plan is the policy document that directs land use, and this document is referred to in informing zoning decisions. County Codes and Development Standards, along with the Design Guidelines, are the regulatory tools for the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan. Upon completion, the UDC will become the one-stop-shop for the County’s zoning and development regulations, and thereby become the regulatory tool for plan implementation.
The following schedule with dates, times, and locations has been posted to the county website:
Community Meeting #1
January 13, 2022
6-8 pm
Windy Hill Community Center
1885 Roswell Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Community Meeting #2
January 24, 2022
6-8 pm
Mountain View Regional Library
3320 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
Community Meeting #3
February 3, 2022
6-8 pm
South Cobb Community Center
640 Lions Club Drive
Mableton, GA 30126
Community Meeting #4
February 17, 2022
6-8 pm
West Cobb Senior Center
4915 Dallas Highway
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Open House
March 10, 2022
6-8 pm
Hudgins Hall (Cobb County Civic Center)
548 South Marietta Parkway SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Virtual Community Meeting
Date and Time TBD
Online Event
The following information was also posted with the schedule:
A project website is live and will be updated as new information and meeting dates are added.
The Comprehensive Plan Update will eventually come before the Board of Commissioners for approval, following the required public hearings, with the final adoption of the five-year Comprehensive Plan Update scheduled for Fall 2022.
