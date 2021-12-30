Cobb GIS identifies the most popular adult fiction by Cobb library branch

The Cobb County Public Library, on its Instagram page, ran an interesting map of the most popular adult fiction checked out from the library, by branch.

The map was devised by Cobb County’s GIS department.

The hands-down most popular book across multiple branches was The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah. It was the favorite in northwest Cobb branches, in East Cobb and in Vinings.

South Cobb divided its favorites among The Guest List by Lucy Foley, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett and The Cellist by Daniel Silva. Other favorites were The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, The Scorpion’s Tail by Preston and Childs, Sooley by John Grisham, and Win by Harlan Coben.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.