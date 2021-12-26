Cobb weather December 27

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have partly sunny skies for most of the day in Cobb County with a high near 70. Early morning patchy fog is to be expected after 4 a.m.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

New Year’s Day Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

