Lewis Ray RPG Adventure Club meeting Tuesday December 28

For Dungeons and Dragons fans between the ages of 10 and 15, the Lewis Ray RPG Adventure Club meets on alternate Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The next meeting is on Tuesday December 28.

The Lewis Ray branch of the Cobb Public Library is located at 4500 Oakdale Road Smyrna, GA 30080

For details see the announcement from the Lewis Ray Library web page, reprinted below:

Lewis Ray RPG Adventure Club

Tue, 12/28/2021 – 04:30 PM – 06:00 PM

Tue, 01/11/2022 – 04:30 PM – 06:00 PM

Tue, 01/25/2022 – 04:30 PM – 06:00 PM

Tue, 02/08/2022 – 04:30 PM – 06:00 PM

Tue, 02/22/2022 – 04:30 PM – 06:00 PM

CALLING ALL ADVENTURERS!!

Do you crave adventure? Treasure? Legendary tales of glory? Then jump into the world of role playing games and join our very own game master, Andrew, as he uses the Dungeons & Dragons – 5th edition module to create your legendary character. Whether you are new at role playing or have done it before, role playing is super fun and it is also a great way to pick up visual-spatial learning, cooperation, improvisation, creativity, reading, and math skills. It is also a great way to meet new friends. The Lewis Ray RPG Adventure Club is intended for ages 10-15 and space is limited to 5 players. The RPG adventure club will begin on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and will meet every other Tuesday from 4:30 – 6:00 pm at the Lewis A. Ray library. Character sheets and dice will be provided, but players are encouraged to bring their own.

Event Contact Info

For more information, contact Andrew Tuttle at the Lewis Ray public library, 770-801-5335, or email andrew.tuttle@cobbcounty.org

Event Location(s) Lewis A. Ray Library

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.