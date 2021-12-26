Digitize your documents, photos and mementos at the Cobb County Library’s Georgia Room

If you have important photos, documents, letters or family recipes that you would like to render into a digital format so you won’t have to run the risk of damaging the originals by handling them, or that you can email, share and post, you might want to check out Digitization Nights at the Georgia Room.

The Georgia Room is located in the Switzer Library at 266 Roswell Street Marietta, GA 30060.

Every Tuesday between the hours of 2 to 7 p.m. you can reserve a one-hour appointment time to scan and save your documents.

To make an appointment email Cole at halet@cobbcounty.org

About the Georgia Room

According to the web page for the Georgia Room:

The Georgia Room, located in the Switzer Library, is a genealogical and historical Special Collection. The Georgia Room collection serves the needs of a broad spectrum of users with diverse informational and educational pursuits. We welcome everyone who wishes to use these special resources to search for ancestors or research the history of Cobb County, Georgia and beyond. While the Georgia Room collection is a reference collection and does not circulate, the room is open to everyone who wishes to use the collection. Appointments are not required, and our helpful staff is available for assistance with research projects. The purpose of the Georgia Room is to develop and maintain an in-depth collection of materials having lasting historical and genealogical value to support the informational, educational, and research needs of its users.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.