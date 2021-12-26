My hopes for the upcoming year

By Larry Felton Johnson

It seems like every time I post something under my From the Editor category, it’s either controversial, combative, or both. I’ve covered my biases, racism on the Cobb County Board of Education, my thoughts on the COVID pandemic, and the lie pushed by many that the 2020 election was somehow rigged.

But I’m not going to continue dredging up those issues in this opinion piece, beyond the acknowledgment above that they exist, and that I’m not likely to change my views on those topics without some remarkable new information coming my way.

Instead, I’m just going to say I hope everyone here has a happy incoming year, even people I disagree with. We are in a large, rapidly changing county, and whether we are fond of each other or not, it’s better to live with each other with tolerance than to go through the stress of carrying bitterness and animosity.

I’m also going to make a couple of self-serving requests (or at least requests that serve the interests of the Cobb County Courier).

First, if you are reading this, and haven’t subscribed to our free daily newsletter, please do it. Whether you love or hate what we’re doing here, we publish a lot of useful information, and if you subscribe to the newsletter, you’ll get a daily summary of our articles with links to them.

Secondly, if you like what we’re doing, you can make a monetary contribution, either one-time or recurring. We are not a non-profit, so contributions to us are not tax-deductible, but you’ll have the satisfaction that you will enable us to increase our coverage of the county.

At the bottom of this article is a donation link. It will bring up a popup that will take you to a page where you can make decisions on whether it’s a one-time or recurring donation, and how much to give.

Finally, I want to encourage you all to be active citizens. There are many resources to learn about how the county is run, and what the county looks like in a number of different ways (demographics, geography, climate, finances, etc.)

You can learn many things about the county by visiting our homepage regularly. I know many people come to our site through google search or Facebook or Twitter links to specific articles.

But I’ll encourage you to visit our homepage daily. Just like a daily newspaper we have new content every single day, on a number of useful and entertaining topics.

And finally, if I don’t get a chance to tell you sometime over the next week, Happy New Year!